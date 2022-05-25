MP: Ministerial group agrees to reduce import duty on beer & wine
A group of ministers GoM in the Madhya Pradesh government deliberating on excise matters has given the consent to reduce the import duty on beer and wine in the state, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.
A group of ministers (GoM) in the Madhya Pradesh government deliberating on excise matters has given the consent to reduce the import duty on beer and wine in the state, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said. The decision was taken in a meeting of the ministerial group headed by Mishra on Tuesday. ''Various issues related to the excise policy for 2022-23 were discussed during the meeting. The GoM has agreed on reducing the import duty on beer from Rs 30 to Rs 20 per bulk litre," Mishra said in a statement. The GoM group also approved a departmental proposal to reduce the import duty on wine from Rs 10 to Rs 5 per proof litre, he said. Madhya Pradesh Excise Minister Jagdish Devda, Forest Minister Vijay Shah and other senior officials of the excise department were present in the meeting.
The GoM will again hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss various issues, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
