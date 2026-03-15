Safe Return: West Indies' Journey Home After T20 World Cup

West Indies players and their support staff have safely returned home after being stranded in India due to travel disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed. The conflict affected flight plans, leaving teams in Kolkata unable to return home as major transit points were closed.

The teams had been in India for the T20 World Cup, concluding their matches on March 1. They faced significant travel challenges as the US-Israel and Iran tensions forced the closure of airspaces and airports, particularly affecting routes via Dubai. The ICC announced on Thursday that the last batch of players had finally departed for their homes.

CWI thanked the ICC, regional cricket boards, and other stakeholders for their assistance in coordinating the players' return. They appreciated the support and concern shown by West Indies fans and the broader cricketing community. Head Coach Daren Sammy had previously voiced his frustration over the lack of updates from the ICC following the cancellation of a charter flight due to logistical issues.