Sidhu Moose Wala murder: SIT probing all angles, police recover cars used in crime

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed under the supervision of the Mansa Superintendent of Police (SSP) is minutely probing all angles involving the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala including the role of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar as police have even recovered the cars that were used in the crime. Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora, who is heading the SIT probe, said police are probing various angles in connection to the murder of the singer as they have got various leads.

The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. "An SIT has been formed under my supervision. We are probing the case from various angles. We have recovered the cars that were used in the crime. We have got various leads. We are hopeful that accused will be arrested soon," said SSP Mansa.

The Police said the two persons who got injured during the incident are currently stable and out of danger. Toora said they are probing the role of groups of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar as they have taken responsibility for the incident.

"Lawrence Bishnoi group and Goldy Brar group have taken the responsibility for the incident on social media. We are also probing this angle," he added. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has also begun questioning Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case after Canada-based Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder. Brar is a close aide of Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

Punjab Police on Monday also detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Moose Wala's murder, STF sources said. Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated today at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district of Punjab. His body was taken from Mansa Civil Hospital to his residence on Tuesday morning where a huge crowd gathered to pay their tributes.

Meanwhile, sources said citing initial post-mortem report that Punjabi singer was hit by around 25 bullets by the assailants and gunpowder was also found on his body, sources said citing initial post-mortem report. Sources said that the singer died before he was taken to the hospital. They said while the incident took place on 5.25 pm and the police got information at 5.50 pm. (ANI)

