White House: Putin is weaponizing food by blocking Ukraine grain exports

Russian President Vladimir Putin is weaponizing food by blocking Ukraine grain exports and President Joe Biden is examining options on how to get the grain out, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Putin is, no kidding, weaponizing food. Let's just call it what it is, he's weaponizing food," John Kirby, a White House national security spokesperson, told reporters.

