Ahead of Bakrid, Hyderabad police hold meeting

Ahead of Bakrid, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand, along with senior police officials, on Wednesday held a meeting here with animal activists and representatives of Hindu organisations. The meeting apprised the attendees on the stringent measures taken by the city police to stop illegal transport of livestock, an official release said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:09 IST
Ahead of Bakrid, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand, along with senior police officials, on Wednesday held a meeting here with animal activists and representatives of Hindu organisations. The meeting apprised the attendees on the stringent measures taken by the city police to stop illegal transport of livestock, an official release said. Officials explained the prevailing norms, acts and appealed to them not to indulge in tailgating cattle-carrying vehicles and restrain from intervening at checkposts. “No one will be allowed to take law into their hands. Any scuffle between the groups can affect communal harmony,” Anand said. The police appealed to the activists to pass on any information to the officials and quick response was assured. The meeting discussed about the specific role of various organisations in controlling the illegal transport, and slaughter, it said. Representatives of all organisations agreed to the fact that selling of aged animals has to be addressed at the grassroots-level by taking up campaigns, and acknowledged the efforts of the city police in controlling this menace.

Animals activists said a separate wing for animal welfare has to be instituted under the government. The city police are maintaining tight vigil as other prominent festivities are coinciding with Bakrid day. Instructions were given to officials to take firm action against communal offenders, the release added.

