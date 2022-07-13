Left Menu

Gas customers will have to help with Uniper rescue -shareholders

Uniper, Germany's biggest gas importer, last week asked Berlin for a bailout, warning losses due to soaring gas prices and falling exports form its main supplier Russia could amount to 10 billion euros ($10.04 billion) this year. Thomas Hechtfischer of shareholder advisory group DSW said the enormous losses must be shouldered by a wide group of stakeholders in the situation.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:51 IST
Consumers must help out in tackling the financial problems of German utility Uniper , a victim of the European gas price crisis, shareholders and fund managers said on Wednesday. Uniper, Germany's biggest gas importer, last week asked Berlin for a bailout, warning losses due to soaring gas prices and falling exports form its main supplier Russia could amount to 10 billion euros ($10.04 billion) this year.

Thomas Hechtfischer of shareholder advisory group DSW said the enormous losses must be shouldered by a wide group of stakeholders in the situation. "This (spreading of costs) includes that parts of the higher costs are passed on to gas customers," he said.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck wants Uniper's main shareholder, Finnish state energy firm Forum with a 78% stake, to contribute more. A dispute has flared up over the sums and over Fortum's proposal to break up the company.

Hechtfischer sees participation by the German state - called for by Uniper managers to prevent a collapse and protect the company's rating - as unlikely because Uniper assets include politically controversial Russian coal power plants and Swedish nuclear reactors. Thomas Deser, senior fund manager at Union Investment, a big shareholder in a number of energy players, also backed the idea of telling consumers of the need to get them to shoulder more of the burden of the gas price explosion and company rescues.

"The government is shying away from telling gas consumers where prices have got to, and where they are still headed," he said. Once the costs of helping companies and exorbitant wholesale prices reach end customers, it will incentivise helpful energy savings, Deser said.

Dutch front-month delivery gas currently costs 181 euros a megawatt hour (MWh), well over double the price only a month ago. Uniper shares have fallen 17% over the past week.

($1 = 0.9964 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

