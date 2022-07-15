PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Amazon plans further 4,000 UK jobs despite global slowdown https://on.ft.com/3AVXCDL - UK train drivers to strike in first mass walkout in 27 years https://on.ft.com/3aCgIUs

- Britain's power grid provides electricity lifeline to Europe https://on.ft.com/3o2nrtV Overview

- Amazon will create more than 4,000 permanent jobs to become one of the UK's top employers, despite fears that rising inflation will hit consumer demand. - UK train drivers are planning a nationwide strike over pay this month, marking the first co-ordinated industrial action by them in 27 years, while other rail workers have also announced a further two days of walkouts of their own in August.

- Britain's power system has been riding to the rescue of mainland Europe in recent months, becoming a net exporter of electricity for the first time since 2017 to make up for record shutdowns of French nuclear reactors. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

