Elephant carcass found in Jharkhand

The carcass of an adult male elephant was found in a forest in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Saturday, a forest official said.

The carcass was found in Hulsi forest near Dola village in Nagri block in the morning, he said.

''The cause of death is not yet known. No injury marks have been found on the carcass. A team of forest officials and a veterinary doctor has been sent to the spot, and post-mortem examination is underway,'' Ranchi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Srikant Verma said.

