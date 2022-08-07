India witnessing democratisation of aviation industry, expects 40 cr air travellers in next 4 years: Scindia

Highlighting the transformation of India's civil aviation industry, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said India is witnessing the democratisation of the aviation industry and the country expects to reach 40 crore air travellers in the next four years. Scindia along with MoS for Civil Aviation VK Singh inaugurated the first flight of Akasa Air (QP1101) from Mumbai to Ahmedabad virtually. They also flagged off the first flight of Akasa Air from Delhi which took off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (T1) in Mumbai on Sunday at 10:05 am.

Speaking to ANI, Scindia said, "New airline 'Akasa airlines' has commenced. It is a new dawn for airlines. The last two decades have been challenging for the sector not only in India but across the world. Seven airlines were shut in India during that period." He further said "The inaugural flight today is a new dawn in the history of civil aviation in India. It is because of the foresightedness and visionary goal and zeal of the Prime Minister that we have seen first time in India, the democratisation of civil aviation. Earlier it was an industry which was considered very elitist, but now because of his vision we are seeing a transformation over the last eight years in terms of accessibility, availability, affordability and inclusion in civil aviation which we have never seen before."

He said over the last eight years India's civil aviation industry has been completely transformed. "Under UDAN scheme, we have 425 routes aiming to go up to 1,000 routes, 68 new airports aiming to touch 100 airports. In the next four years, we are expecting 40 crore travellers through civil aviation in India. That day is not far when along with rail transport and road transport, civil aviation will become the bulwark of transportation in India," added Scindia.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Akasa Air is the 7th scheduled airline with brand name of SNV Aviation having Corporate Headquarters at Mumbai with Boeing Max - 8 aircraft. Akasa Air plans to be a low-cost carrier with single fleet and all economy seats. Akasa Air is planning to expand its activities to 72 aircraft in next five years which will significantly enhance the domestic aviation services in India. (ANI)

