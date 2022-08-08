Left Menu

Iran's nuclear negotiators to return to Tehran from Vienna - IRNA

Iran's nuclear negotiators will return to Tehran from Vienna after days of indirect talks on reviving a 2015 deal with Washington and other world powers, the state news agency IRNA reported on Monday. Consultations would continue with the coordinator of the talks and the other parties, IRNA added. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States to save the 2015 pact resumed in Vienna last Thursday.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 08-08-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 20:21 IST
Iran's nuclear negotiators to return to Tehran from Vienna - IRNA
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran's nuclear negotiators will return to Tehran from Vienna after days of indirect talks on reviving a 2015 deal with Washington and other world powers, the state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.

Consultations would continue with the coordinator of the talks and the other parties, IRNA added. In 2018, then U.S. President Donald Trump ditched the deal and reimposed harsh sanctions. In response, Tehran - which says its nuclear programme is for power generation and other peaceful purposes - breached the agreement in several ways, including rebuilding stocks of enriched uranium.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday that the nuclear pact depended on Washington's flexibility. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States to save the 2015 pact resumed in Vienna last Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022