Tea exports in the first five months increase seven percent

Exports of tea during the first five months of the current calendar from January to May 2022 increased around seven percent at 78.64 million kg as compared to 73.19 million kg in the similar previous period, according to Tea Board data.

For the first time, UAE lifted 13.17 million kg during the current five-month period, more than Russian Federation which stood at 11.52 million kg during the concerned period. It was 5.80 million kg in the comparable similar period.

During the period, Russia lifted 11.52 million kg during the current five-month period as against 13.52 million kg in the previous period.

Sources in the Indian Tea Association (ITA) said this has been possible due to the present Russia-Ukraine conflict which restricted offload by the CIS country and exporters are finding new avenues in the UAE to export tea.

Total offtake by the CIS block also declined marginally to 16.41 million kg during the current five-month period as compared to 18.01 million kg in the previous similar period, according to the data.

Iran, another major buyer, imported 8.91 million kg from January to May 2022 as compared to 7.58 million kg in a previous similar period. Exports to Iran had been suffering due to payments issues after sanctions by the US and many other countries.

The total value of exports during the current quarter stood at Rs 2,037.78 crore, higher than Rs 1,901.63 crore in the comparable similar period, the data showed.

The other major importers are the USA at 4.81 million kg, followed by Germany at 2.95 million kg during the period concerned in the current calendar period of five months.

