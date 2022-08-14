Left Menu

Germany reaches 75% gas stocks target ahead of schedule

German gas storage facilities were slightly more than 75% full last Friday, a couple of weeks ahead of target, data from European operators group GIE showed on Sunday. Separately, Germany's gas market operator THE is set to announce on Aug. 15 the size of a gas price levy on consumers, to help Uniper and other importers cope with soaring prices.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 14-08-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 16:23 IST
Germany reaches 75% gas stocks target ahead of schedule
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German gas storage facilities were slightly more than 75% full last Friday, a couple of weeks ahead of target, data from European operators group GIE showed on Sunday. Germany has 23.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) of underground gas storage, a little more than a fifth of the 100 bcm of gas used in 2021.

The Rehden storage unit, which holds 4 bcm, was 54% full, the GIE data showed. Germany is at phase two of a three-stage emergency plan formulated after a reduction in gas flows from Russia, its main supplier. That causes serious headaches for German industry, which accounts for a quarter of the country's gas demand.

Russia has drastically cut flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline since mid-June and currently supplies only 20% of agreed volumes, blaming faulty and delayed equipment, while Europe says the move has been politically motivated. The government had targeted gas storage levels to reach 75% by Sept. 1. The next targets are 85% by Oct. 1 and 95% by Nov. 1, which are embedded in a number of provisions aimed at helping Germany to avoid a gas crisis in the 2022/23 winter.

The provisions include higher imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and incentives to reduce energy usage. Separately, Germany's gas market operator THE is set to announce on Aug. 15 the size of a gas price levy on consumers, to help Uniper and other importers cope with soaring prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022