Ukraine's Tactical Strikes: Disrupting Russia's Oil Supply with Drones

Ukraine has increased its drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, targeting facilities in Krasnodar and Yaroslavl. The attacks have led to fuel shortages, prompting rationing at petrol stations. President Zelenskiy confirmed the operations are part of efforts to weaken Russia's war capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraine Hit Two Russian Oil Refineries In The Regions Of Krasnodar And Yaroslavl Overnight | Updated: 28-06-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 13:43 IST
Ukraine's Tactical Strikes: Disrupting Russia's Oil Supply with Drones
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Ukraine has launched targeted strikes on Russian oil refineries in the regions of Krasnodar and Yaroslavl, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Sunday. These operations aim to intensify pressure on Russia's fuel supply using Ukraine's drone capabilities.

The growing frequency of drone attacks from Kyiv has led to acute fuel shortages within parts of Russia, one of the premier oil producers globally. This has resulted in lengthy queues and the rationing of petrol at stations. Zelenskiy emphasized these attacks aim to erode Russia's war capabilities.

Krasnodar's regional governor, Veniamin Kondratiev, reported a fire outbreak at the Slavyansk-na-Kubani refinery, which caused casualties. Similar disturbances occurred in Yaroslavl, causing temporary road route restrictions as the region came under drone assault.

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