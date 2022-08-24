Left Menu

TotalEnergies denies producing jet fuel for Russian army after Le Monde report

French firm TotalEnergies on Wednesday denied a newspaper report which said gas condensate converted into jet fuel and delivered by a company it co-owns with Russia's Novatek might have supplied Russian army bases. It said the fuel might have been used at a Russian army which non-governmental organisations have accused of striking civilian targets in Ukraine.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-08-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 16:18 IST
French firm TotalEnergies on Wednesday denied a newspaper report which said gas condensate converted into jet fuel and delivered by a company it co-owns with Russia's Novatek might have supplied Russian army bases. "No, TotalEnergies does not produce kerosene for the Russian army," the company said in a statement.

The Le Monde newspaper report was based on energy market data. It said the fuel might have been used by a Russian army which non-governmental organizations have accused of striking civilian targets in Ukraine. Reuters was not able to independently verify the claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

