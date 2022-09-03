Left Menu

IAEA chief plans to issue report on Zaporizhzhia early next week

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 03-09-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 00:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Friday he plans to issue a report on the safety of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine early next week.

Speaking at a news conference upon his return to Vienna, Grossi said six International Atomic Energy Agency staff members remain at Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear plant, after he led a 14-person mission there. He added that the number would be reduced to two next week and those two would be the IAEA's continuous presence there in the longer term.

