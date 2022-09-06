Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces compensation of Rs 32 crore to Fazilka farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 32 crore to the farmers of Fazilka who suffered heavy damage to the crops in the year 2020.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces compensation of Rs 32 crore to Fazilka farmers
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 32 crore to the farmers of Fazilka who suffered heavy damage to the crops in the year 2020. "In the year 2020, the farmers of the Fazilka district suffered a lot of damage to their houses along with their crops... the previous government only paid words in the name of compensation... After a meeting with the district legislators today, instructions were given to release an amount of Rs 32 crores for the farmers," Mann tweeted.

Earlier in December 2020, heavy showers lashed village Bhangala in the Fazilka district and flooded 2,000 acres of agricultural land, creating waterlogging. According to the farmers, the standing cotton crop has suffered 100 per cent damage due to heavy rain and flood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

