Left Menu

Chubu Electric joins all-Japan Toshiba buyout consortium

Chubu Electric Power Co said on Sunday it is joining private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) in conducting due diligence for a potential buyout of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. Toshiba, which is exploring going private and other options, has selected Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners, Brookfield Asset Management and a consortium involving JIP and state-backed Japan Investment Corp to proceed to a second bidding round. Toshiba said it does not comment on candidates for the potential buyout.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 11:45 IST
Chubu Electric joins all-Japan Toshiba buyout consortium
Chubu Electric Power Co Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chubu Electric Power Co said on Sunday it is joining private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) in conducting due diligence for a potential buyout of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp.

Toshiba, which is exploring going private and other options, has selected Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners, Brookfield Asset Management and a consortium involving JIP and state-backed Japan Investment Corp to proceed to a second bidding round. JIP has contacted more than 10 companies including Chubu Electric, Orix Corp and Central Japan Railway Co (JR Central) to participate in its consortium, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

Orix said it was considering investing in Toshiba, without providing details. Toshiba said it does not comment on candidates for the potential buyout. JR Central did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022