U.S. does not believe pipeline leaks were work of any NATO ally -Sullivan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 01:30 IST
The United States does not believe that any members of NATO were involved in causing leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run from Russia to Europe, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We do not believe that this was the work of any NATO ally," Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

Russia has blamed the West for the leaks. European Union states say they believe the damage was caused by sabotage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

