Left Menu

NGT directs Maharashtra coastal authority to make action plan for scientific handling of waste near Mumbai coastal line

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to prepare a time-bound action plan and to issue directions for the scientific handling of waste against damage to the environment in Mumbai city near the coastal road.

ANI | Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 13:01 IST
NGT directs Maharashtra coastal authority to make action plan for scientific handling of waste near Mumbai coastal line
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to prepare a time-bound action plan and to issue directions for the scientific handling of waste against damage to the environment in Mumbai city near the coastal road. The Tribunal directions have come on September 28, 2022, while hearing a plea seeking direction for remedial action against damage to the environment in Mumbai city near the coastal road at Wadala to Mahul, close to Chembur to CST freeway by adding debris on the salt pan, making an island out of it and encroaching the same, affecting the mangroves which are important for Mumbai city.

Unauthorized structures are against CRZ Regulations issued under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, stated the plea. Earlier, Tribunal had sought a factual and action-taken report from a six-member joint Committee of Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), CPCB, State Pollution Control Board, SEIAA, Maharashtra, BMC, and the concerned District Magistrate.

The Bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, the report shows that there have been unchecked violations by way of encroachments, construction of bunds, other illegal constructions, and dumping of debris in violation of environmental norms and to the detriment of the environment, particularly mangroves. However, the Committee has not indicated the violators of CRZ Notification and also not mentioned the action taken or proposed against such violators. The bench further said, the recommendations in the report to remove unauthorized dumping of waste, remove illegal encroachments, and restorative areas have to be accepted. MCZMA has to prepare a time-bound action plan with budgetary support in the matter and has to issue directions for the scientific handling of waste.

The Salt Commissioner, Mumbai has also to take necessary action in the matter. This needs to be overseen by the Principal Secretary, Environment. The NCZMA and Principal Secretary, Environment, Maharashtra may file action taken reports after coordinating with concerned authorities, particularly giving progress in encroachments removed, waste collected, etc, NGT said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022