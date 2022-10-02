Left Menu

Assam boat capsize: Body of missing Circle Officer recovered

The body of the missing Circle Officer in Assam's Dhubri boat incident was recovered on Sunday, 72 hours after the mishap.

ANI | Updated: 02-10-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 13:50 IST
Assam boat capsize: Body of missing Circle Officer recovered
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of the missing Circle Officer in Assam's Dhubri boat incident was recovered on Sunday, 72 hours after the mishap. Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Superintendent of Police of Dhubri district told ANI that, the recovered body has been identified as the missing Circle Officer Sanju Das.

"The body was recovered by the search and rescue teams on Sunday morning," Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said. A mechanised country boat carrying 29 passengers was capsized in Brahmaputra river after hitting a post of a bridge at Bhashanir in Assam's Dhubri district along Indo-Bangladesh border on September 29.

Following the incident, the search and rescue teams of SDRF, BSF, and Police with the help of locals rescued 28 persons, but the Circle Officer of Dhubri went missing. A country-made boat carrying at least 50 people on board capsized in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022