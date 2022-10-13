Maha: Tribunal awards Rs 30 lakh compensation to kin of man who died in road accident in 2020

The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of more than Rs 30 lakh to the family of a 30-year-old man, a who died in a road accident in 2020, when he was employed as a labourer by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In his order issued on October 7, Thane MACT member H M Bhosale directed the two respondents in the case - the owner of the offending car and an insurance company - to make a payment to the petitioners along 8 per cent interest on the amount from the date of the filing of the petition.

The respondents contested the claim vehemently and submitted that it be dismissed on various grounds.

The victim, Jayesh Koli, was going on his scooter on June 15, 2020 when a car hit him near Ghodbunder Khind, due to which he fell down and suffered severe injuries. He was declared brought dead to a hospital.

The petitioners in the case - the deceased's widow Dayaben and his parents - residents of Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district, submitted that the victim worked as a labourer with the BMC and they were totally dependent on his income.

After hearing the submissions made by the counsels of the petitioners and the respondents, the MACT awarded a compensation of Rs 30.07 lakh, which includes Rs 16,500 each towards the loss of estate, funeral expenses, and Rs 44,000 towards spousal consortium.

