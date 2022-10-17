Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attends meeting of investors in Hyderabad

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sought investments by Telangana. By highlighting the natural and human resources, among others, and a stable government in Odisha, he said,''On the strength of our ... natural resources, skilled human resources, and stable government, Odisha is emerging as a leading destination for industries and investment.'' He was speaking at the 'Odisha Investors' Meet' hosted by the State government here in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the national industry partner for 'Make-in-Odisha' conclave '22 to be held in the capital city of Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4, 2022.

Most of the IT companies have established centres in Bhubaneswar, he said.

The government was providing continuous support to the start-up eco system in that city, he said.

Odisha is ranked high in the ease of doing business (EoDB) ratings. The conclave '22 is a platform to showcase the growth story and present what it has to offer to investors across the globe, he said.

''We would like to offer the best incentives in the country for promotion of business opportunities. Our government walks the talk. Hence, I welcome all of you to Odisha and seek your participation in the Make-in-Odisha Conclave being held in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4. Come, invest in Odisha and be a partner in ushering in a new industrial age,'' he said.

Similar roadshows were held in Mumbai and Bengaluru earlier, a release said.

Senior officials made presentations about the eco systems in Odisha. Earlier in the day, Patnaik met several senior industrialists to discuss their plan for Odisha and personally invite them to the conclave '22, the release said.

During the discussion, Patnaik highlighted the pro-business reforms and asked the industrialists to explore Odisha as a potential destination for their businesses, it said.

Some of the major investors met the Chief Minister for one-on-one meetings, the release said.

