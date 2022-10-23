Left Menu

Bhima Koregaon case: SC allows parties to inspect medical reports of Navlakha, hearing on Nov 9

The Supreme Court has allowed the parties to inspect the reports filed by the hospital regarding the health status of Gautam Navlakha, accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 16:45 IST
Bhima Koregaon case: SC allows parties to inspect medical reports of Navlakha, hearing on Nov 9
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has allowed the parties to inspect the reports filed by the hospital regarding the health status of Gautam Navlakha, accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy posted the matter for hearing on November 9 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that Navlakha is being treated in Mumbai's Jaslok hospital.

As the hospital has filed the report, the bench ordered, "Parties are granted liberty to inspect the medical reports by Jaslok hospital." Earlier, the apex court had allowed the Superintendent of Taloja prison in Maharashtra to shift jailed activist Navlakha to Mumbai's Jaslok hospital for medical checkup and treatment.

It had said that receiving medical treatment is a fundamental right of a prisoner. The top court was hearing a plea of Navlakha seeking direction that he be placed under house arrest instead of judicial custody in Taloja jail.

70-year-old Navlakha had told the bench that he has colon cancer and requires a colonoscopy and also a check for skin allergies and dental issues. National Investigation Agency (NIA) had opposed Navlakha's request for shifting him to house arrest and for a medical checkup.

Navlakha had moved the top court challenging the April 26 order of the Bombay High Court which had dismissed his plea for house arrest over apprehensions of lack of adequate medical and other basic facilities in Taloja jail near Mumbai where he is currently lodged. The High Court had said Navlakha's apprehensions about the lack of medical aid and inadequate basic facilities at the Taloja prison, were "ill-founded".

He had approached the High Court saying that the Taloja prison has poor facilities, overcrowded, and his medical condition deteriorated during his incarceration there. Navlakha, one of the several civil liberties activists in the Bhima Koregaon case, has been booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for an alleged conspiracy to topple the government.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had granted bail to 82-year-old activist P Varavara Rao in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022