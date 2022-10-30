Rashtrapati Bhawan, India Gate illuminated in red to raise awareness about dyslexia

Rashtrapati Bhawan was illuminated with red lights on Sunday evening to spread awareness for dyslexia. Not just Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament, North and South Block, and India Gate along with various historical monuments and government buildings also went all red to support the cause.

October is celebrated as International Dyslexia Awareness Month each year. High-impact events and advocacy campaigns are organized under the slogan 'Go Red', with the objectives of removing the stigma associated with dyslexia, eradicating discrimination, and raising public knowledge of the many strengths of dyslexic thinking. This is key to developing pathways of success for individuals with Dyslexia. Globally, it is estimated that 1 in 5 persons have a learning disability. Yet, only 1 in 20 gets identified, and their chances of dropping out of school by the eighth grade are increased by 35 per cent.

Over 150 million Indians are thought to have a specific learning disability, of whom 35 million are students. Dyslexia is one of the 21 disabilities recognized by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016. The New Education Policy 2020 is also committed to inclusion in the classroom. To spread awareness about dyslexia, UNESCO MGIEP and its partner ChangeInkk Foundation had asked for the support of the Government in the 'Go Red' campaign post in which many important buildings and monuments throughout Delhi displayed red lighting on Sunday evening.

ChangeInkk Foundation in partnership with OrkidsFoundation also organized a walk on Kartavya Path on Sunday morning. More than 300 people across age groups and from all walks of life took part in the walk. ChangeInkk Foundation is a not-for-profit organization working for Dyslexia awareness and empowerment of people with Learning Disabilities. It is actively building inclusive ecosystems that support people with dyslexia. (ANI)

