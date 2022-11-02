Delhi: Hindu College organises orientation programme for UG students

Hindu College under the University of Delhi organized a grand welcome for the first-year students through an 'Orientation Programme', with University officials as special guests. The event held on Tuesday was meant to introduce the new batch of students to the academic culture at Hindu College.

The programme began with a documentary showcasing the rich history of the college and the role it played in various national movements and describing Hindu College as the 'Heart of the Nation'. Speaking on the occasion, Hindu College Principal Professor Anju Srivastava said, "After a long gap of two years, we get to celebrate your addition in the Hindu College community. Today, you become members of something greater than just a building, entering a lifelong association that will only grow deeper with time."

Prof Srivastava informed that 987 students got admission to various departments of the college this year. Dean of Academic Affairs, University of Delhi Professor K Ratnabali said that the new course structure gives rise to the flexibility to help students to form a conducive academic pathway as per their interests. "Students should have a multidisciplinary approach and should have exposure to multidisciplinary subjects, like social sciences including political science, history, etc," he said.

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said, "The motto is that you have to move forward, taking all of us together. There should be a race, but not a cutthroat competition. Once we understand the importance of collaboration, we would be able to make our best in future endeavours." Alankaar, the Indian Music Society of the College mesmerized the audience with their melodious voices, which was followed by Adhrita, the Indian Dance Society of the College, captivating the gathering with their angelic and graceful movements.

The students were also greeted by their respective departments with seniors and faculty making all efforts to make them settle into their new institution quickly. The overall atmosphere of college was oozing with excitement and cheerful conversations. (ANI)

