Left Menu

Czechs have not observed disruption in oil flow via Druzhba pipeline

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 16-11-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 01:05 IST
Czechs have not observed disruption in oil flow via Druzhba pipeline
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Czech pipeline operator MERO has not observed disruptions so far in the flow of oil through the Druzhba pipeline pumping Russian crude through Ukraine, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Hungary's oil refiner MOL said earlier it had been notified by Ukraine that flows to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic had been temporarily suspended after a Russian missile hit a power station providing electricity for a pumping station on the pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
3
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
4
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022