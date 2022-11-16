Czechs have not observed disruption in oil flow via Druzhba pipeline
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 16-11-2022
Czech pipeline operator MERO has not observed disruptions so far in the flow of oil through the Druzhba pipeline pumping Russian crude through Ukraine, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Hungary's oil refiner MOL said earlier it had been notified by Ukraine that flows to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic had been temporarily suspended after a Russian missile hit a power station providing electricity for a pumping station on the pipeline.
