Ensure compliance with rules in setting up Waste to Energy project: NGT

The bench said the tribunals earlier directions on prevention of the current waste being dumped at the Bhalswa dump yard are to be complied with and the segregated inert waste has to be utilised.The tribunal was hearing a petition claiming the proposed WTE project violated environmental norms as stipulated in the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has directed the municipal corporation of Delhi to ensure compliance with the rules in setting up the proposed Waste to Energy project in Narela-Bawana. A bench of Chairperson A K Goel said rules had to be strictly followed in setting up the WTE project and the tribunal had already issued appropriate directions in its earlier order dated October 11, 2022. “MCD has to ensure compliance with the rules. They have to take necessary precautions to ensure that no leachate goes from the Bhalswa site to the adjacent drain and same is not blocked,” the bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said. The bench said the tribunal's earlier directions on prevention of the current waste being dumped at the Bhalswa dump yard are to be complied with and the segregated inert waste has to be utilised.

The tribunal was hearing a petition claiming the proposed WTE project violated environmental norms as stipulated in the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. According to the petition, MCD was unable to take adequate action for compliance with SWM Rules, 2016 for scientific handling of the waste generated in the city and fresh waste was still being dumped at the Bhalswa dump site.

