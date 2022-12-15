Left Menu

Ladakh L-G visits CRIDA, CCMB facilities in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-12-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 00:12 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
Lt Governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur Wednesday visited the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and the ICAR-Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) here and urged scientists to help the region in crop planning.

In his address, Mathur asked CRIDA to guide the Ladakh region in organic farming, medicinal and aromatic plants, and high-value crops to enhance agricultural income so that farming becomes more lucrative than tourism, according to an official release.

He inspected equipment developed by CRIDA and visited different laboratories housed in the institute which are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for research programmes, the release said.

ICAR-CRIDA Director V K Singh highlighting the various initiatives taken by CRIDA under the Technology Demonstration Component of NICRA at Ladakh.

At CCMB, Mathur inspected some of the cutting-edge microscopy and genomics facilities at the institute. A major part of the discussion was around how Pashmina wool, obtained from Changthangi goats in Ladakh, is often adulterated with other forms of wool. CCMB is working to develop technologies to identify the animal origins of many kinds of wool sold in India,'' another release said.

CCMB Director Vinay K Nandicoori said, ''We are working on finding a reliable and affordable technique to differentiate between different kinds of wool. Lt Governor's help in procuring appropriate and reliable sources of wool will be immensely valuable as testing standards for us.'' PTI SJR NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

