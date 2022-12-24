Left Menu

Journalist Siddique Kappan granted bail after 26 months by Allahabad High Court

He was arrested in October 2020 by the Uttar Pradesh police on his way to report the Hathras gang rape case.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 07:52 IST
Journalist Siddique Kappan granted bail after 26 months by Allahabad High Court
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested in October 2020 by the Uttar Pradesh police on his way to report the Hathras gang rape case. He was granted bail on Friday in a case lodged by the Directorate of Enforcement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of the Lucknow Bench of the high court passed the order. Kappan, who is also the secretary of the Delhi unit of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police along with three others, while they were going to report an alleged gang rape and murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras.

Earlier on November 1, a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow refused to grant bail to the Kerala-based journalist in the money laundering case. On September 9, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kappan, who was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In the order, Chief Justice UU Lalit, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, and Justice PS Narasimha had directed that the petitioner would be released on bail in the next three days after applying in the trial court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022