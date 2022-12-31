Left Menu

Meghalaya: BSF rescues 31 buffaloes at India-Bangladesh border, seizes cosmetics

The troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday rescued buffaloes brutally crammed in trucks at the International Border of East Khasi Hills, informed officials.

The troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday rescued buffaloes brutally crammed in trucks at the International Border of East Khasi Hills, informed officials. "On 31 Dec 2022, troops of 110 Bn under BSF Meghalaya rescued 31 buffaloes brutally crammed in trucks at the International Border of East Khasi Hills. These buffaloes were brought there for further smuggling to Bangladesh," read an official press release from BSF.

BSF acting on specific tip-off confiscated buffalo-laden trucks on Ichamati- Shella road close to International Boundary. Buffaloes were found crammed inside 2 trucks and tethered mercilessly in a pathetic condition. On seeing BSF approaching, both the drivers ran into the forest leaving these trucks behind. 172 Bn BSF on the same day also seized cosmetics items worth Rs 8.5 Lakhs from the International Border of East Jaintia hills, it stated.

The Border Security Force has intensified its vigil on vulnerable routes/patches and dominated the sensitive areas by deploying additional manpower and surveillance gadgets. According to an official release from BSF Shillong, BSF Meghalaya has rescued 3308 cattle this year from the clutches of smugglers.

Earlier on November 4, Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya on Thursday rescued 25 cattle from the International border of West Jaintia Hills which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh. The BSF also confiscated three vehicles in which these cattle were found crammed.

"In a joint operation with Meghalaya Police, the Mobile Check Post (MCP) of BSF Meghalaya confiscated three vehicles crammed with 25 cattle meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh from the International border of West Jaintia Hills," said BSF in a statement. (ANI)

