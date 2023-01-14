Yogi govt's move to boost textile industry of UP, to benefit 5.5 lakh weavers

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's move to boost the textile industry will benefit 5.5 lakh weavers of the State as they will not have to depend on conventional electricity, nor will their income decrease due to an increase in electricity rates. With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath providing grants to powerloom weavers for setting up solar power plants, the textile industry is set to grow in Uttar Pradesh, while profits of the weavers will be increased by saving them the cost of power consumption.

It is noteworthy that the Yogi government has taken important steps to facilitate the weavers and to maintain competitiveness in the world's textile manufacturing sector and this initiative is one of these. Under the 'Chief Minister Weaver Solar Energy Scheme', weavers will be given grants to set up solar power plants to run their units while women weavers will be given special benefits.

The UP government's initiative will help thousands of weavers of Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is famous across the world for its Banarasi saree. From Bollywood to Hollywood, everyone is crazy about Banarasi sarees. However, power outages sometimes affect the production and also the weavers' income.

Arun Kumar Kuril, Assistant Commissioner of Handloom and Textile Industries of Varanasi Zone, said that the grants will be made available under Chief Minister's Weaver Solar Energy Scheme. "For general powerloom weavers, the government will give 50 per cent of the total cost of the solar plant. The remaining 50 per cent or additional amount will be borne by the beneficiary himself or by taking a loan from the bank," he said.

On the other hand, the Yogi government will give a grant of 75 per cent of the cost of a solar power plant to the SC/ST powerloom weavers while 25 per cent will be borne by the beneficiary himself, or by taking a loan from the bank. Solar power plants with a capacity of up to 10 KW will be proposed by the approved Zonal Level Committee while those above 10 KW will be proposed by the State Level Committee.

He informed that at least 10 per cent of women weavers will also be given the benefit of the scheme. A total of 2,50,000 powerloom units are working in Uttar Pradesh, through which 5,50,000 weavers are earning their living. UPNEDA has been made the executive body for the Chief Minister Weaver Solar Energy Scheme. (ANI)

