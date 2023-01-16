Russia's Novak says Russian oil and gas budget revenues up 28% in 2022
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a government meeting shown on state television on Monday that the country's budget revenues from oil and gas were up 28% or 2.5 trillion roubles ($36.71 billion) in 2022.
Novak also said that Gazprom had increased gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline to 15.5 billion cubic metres in 2022, and that oil production was up 2% to 535 million tonnes, with oil exports up 7%.
($1 = 68.1000 roubles)
