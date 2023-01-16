NHAI focusing on creating awareness around road safety

Left Menu

16-01-2023
Under the aegis of 'Road Safety Week' that is being observed from 11th - 17th January 2023, NHAI is focusing on creating awareness around road safety.

NHAI is imparting mandatory 15 days Road Safety Audit Training to its engineers. The completion of training has been made a key criterion for the promotion of engineers to the post of Manager and Deputy General Manager. During the year 2022-23, about 240 NHAI engineers have been trained at IIT Delhi, Central Road Research Institute and Indian Academy of Highway Engineers.

Apart from this, NHAI is also prioritizing deployment of technology to make highways safer. Advance Traffic Management System (ATMS) is being implemented on National Highways and Expressways for managing incidents of road crashes and enforcement of speed limit and other regulations on highways. The ATMS has been implemented for around 3,000 km of National Highways. Further, ATMS is also being installed on projects under implementation such as Delhi- Mumbai Expressway. NHAI is also looking at leveraging GIS technology for analyzing drone videos and Network Survey Vehicle data for identifying safety issues on highways.

To propagate the cause of safer roads for all, 'Road Safety Week' is being observed from 11th to 17th January 2023. During the Week, various activities are being organised throughout the Country to create awareness among general public and to give an opportunity to all stakeholders to contribute to the cause of road safety. This includes various awareness campaigns related to causes of road accidents and measures to prevent them.

(With Inputs from PIB)

