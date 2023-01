INS Vagir ready to face any threat: Indian Navy

Ahead of the commissioning ceremony, the coxswain of the fifth Kalvari submarine 'INS Vagir' Daljinder Singh on Saturday said that the submarine is ready to face any threat if war breaks out between India and China. The Indian Navy is set to commission the fifth Kalvari class submarine named 'Vagir' on January 23, 2023, to enhance its capability.

While talking to ANI, Singh said, "This submarine is the latest technology of the Indian Navy. It is a silent submarine. It has good anti-submarine weapons like the advanced version of mines. It has advanced versions of combat and advanced version of sonar, and radar systems. "All the technology used in the submarine is Indian. If there is a war between India and China, then we are ready to face it," Singh added.

While Commanding Officer CDR Divakar S told ANI, "INS Vagir can be deployed both closer to the shore as well as mid-ocean. It will be ready to meet all the requirements of the Navy and the country. It is a big step towards becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat. This is the fifth Kalvari class submarine." "It is a matter of pride that the construction of Vagir has been completely done by MDL (Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited) and it was overseen by Indian Navy. Most of the trials were undertaken by the Navy and MDL together," he added.

INS Vagir has been built indigenously at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai. Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will be the Chief Guest for the commissioning ceremony. These submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with Naval Group, France.

Four of the Kalvari class of submarines have already been commissioned into the Indian Navy.The erstwhile 'Vagir' was commissioned on November 1, 1973, and undertook numerous operational missions including deterrent patrols. The submarine was decommissioned on January 7, 2001, after serving the nation for about three decades.

Launched and named 'Vagir' on November 12, 2020, the submarine in its new avatar has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines to date. 'Vagir' undertook her maiden sea sortie in Feb 2022, marking the commencement of sea trials and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and stringent and demanding sea trials prior to being commissioned.

The submarine was delivered to Indian Navy by MDL on December 20, 2022. 'Vagir' will boost the Indian Navy's capability to further India's maritime interests and is capable of undertaking diverse missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and surveillance missions.

'The Sand Shark' (Vagir) represents 'Stealth and Fearlessness', two qualities that are synonymous with the ethos of a submariner. The induction of Vagir is another step towards the Indian Navy consolidating its position as a builder's Navy, and also reflects MDL's capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)