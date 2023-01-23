Left Menu

Delhi Police release traffic advisory on Republic Day rehearsal parade

Delhi Police said that rehearsal parade in the national capital would start from Vijay Chowk at 10.30 am and will later move towards the Red Fort.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 08:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 08:48 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of the Republic Day parade full dress rehearsal today. As the country has geared up for the 76th Republic Day on Thursday, a total of 23 tableaux, including 17 from states and Union Territories, and six from ministries and departments will roll down the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade on January 26.

In the issued advisory, the Delhi Police said that the full dress rehearsal parade in the national capital will start from Vijay Chowk at 10.30 am and will later move towards the Red Fort. For the smooth flow of traffic in Delhi, the police have elaborated traffic arrangements and restrictions for the smooth conduct of parade.

According to the Delhi Police's issued guideline, the march would move from Vijay Chowk to Kartavyapath to 'C' Hexagon to the Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to Tilak Marg to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg to Netaji Subhash Marg for reaching the Red Fort. The Traffic Police has barred the movement of traffic on Kartavyapath from Vijay Chowk to Indian Gate from 6 pm on Sunday (January 22) till the end of the parade and the cross traffic on Kartavyapath from at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road from yesterday's 11 pm till Parade is over.

"'C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am today till it crosses a Tilak marg," it said adding that vehicular movement will not be allowed in either direction on the Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, and Subhash Marg "Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of Parade, from 0930 hours to 1300 hours, for their own convenience. Commuters are advised to make maximum use of the Metro service while planning their journey in and around New Delhi.," it read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

