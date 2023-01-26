Left Menu

Security Council: 12 years of war, leaves 70 per cent of Syrians needing aid

UN News | Updated: 26-01-2023 03:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 03:05 IST
Security Council: 12 years of war, leaves 70 per cent of Syrians needing aid
Almost twelve years into Syria's devastating civil war, the country remains tattered and deeply divided, facing massive economic hardships, limited political progress and the world's largest displacement crisis, with 70 per cent of the population now in need of humanitarian aid, senior UN officials told the Security Council on Wednesday. "As we move into 2023, the Syrian people remain trapped in a **profound humanitarian, political, military, security, economic and human rights crisis** of great complexity and almost unimaginable scale," said Geir Pedersen, UN Special Envoy for Syria. Outlining recent developments, he reiterated his previous calls for calm on the ground, good faith engagement in Syria's stalled Constitutional Committee process, and the Security Council's critical humanitarian support. Tweet URL > .@GeirOPedersen Conflict needs a comprehensive political solution –nothing > else can work. That solution is sadly not imminent. But we continue to focus > on concrete actions that could build some trust & bring into being a > real process to implement SCR 2254. https://t.co/KoI1FBznEw > https://t.co/oASsupWxtB > > Jenifer Vaughan (Fenton) > > jeniferfenton > > January 25, 2023 ## 'As dire as ever' As a first priority, Mr. Pedersen emphasized that a **nationwide ceasefire remains essential** to resolving the conflict. Noting that 2022 saw periods of relative calm as well as times of escalation, he said January has so far produced an equally mixed picture. Fewer airstrikes have been reported in northwest Syria, and the intense military escalation in the country's northeast, seen in late 2022, has receded. "But **in other ways, the picture remains as dire as ever** ," he said, noting that shelling, rocket fire and intermittent clashes have continued along all contact lines, involving a wide spectrum of actors. In addition, ISIL remains active in the country, with sleeper cells killing both military personnel and civilians. ## Needs at 'highest level' Turning to Syria's unrelenting humanitarian crisis, the Special Envoy thanked the Council for its unanimous adoption of resolution 2672 (2023) earlier this month. The resolution renewed, for six more months, the controversial cross-border aid delivery mechanism that brings food, medicine and other critical supplies into Syria through a crossing point on the Turkish border. However, he stressed that the scale of need in Syria is at its highest level since the conflict began, with record poverty, record food insecurity, and basic services breaking down – capped by a burgeoning economic crisis. ![A displaced family from El Teh village, now living at the El Teh camp in north-west Syria.](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Collections/Embargoed/19-01-2023-OCHA- Syria-Um-Mohammad.jpg/image1024x768.jpg) © OCHA/Bilal Al-hammoud A displaced family from El Teh village, now living at the El Teh camp in north-west Syria. ## Harsh winter, economic crisis Joining Mr. Pedersen in briefing the Council was Ghada Eltahir Mudawi, Deputy Director of the UN's humanitarian affairs coordination office (OCHA), who emphasized that the Syrian people "rightfully expect" the meaningful support of the global community. "Having endured 12 years of conflict and humanitarian crisis, they face the worst year yet, with **15.3 million people – nearly 70 per cent of Syria's population – in need of humanitarian assistance** ," she said. Civilians, including those living in overcrowded displaced persons' camps, are facing a harsh winter as well as an ongoing cholera outbreak, fuel shortages and skyrocketing basic commodity prices. More donor support is urgently needed, she stressed, recalling that the UN's 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan for Syria was only funded at 47 per cent – its **lowest level since the crisis began**. ## Talks stalled Special Envoy Pedersen said another crucial priority is to see Syria's Constitutional Committee resume and make more substantive progress towards ending the conflict. Founded after months of painstaking efforts in 2019 with three main constituent groups – the Syrian Government, the opposition and civil society – the Committee has been stalled since May 2022, when it held its eighth and most recent meeting. No progress has been reported since Russia criticized the Committee's choice of venue, and the Syrian Government's nominees failed to arrive in Geneva. "The Constitutional Committee **could be a door-opener** and [...] contribute to the wider political process," said Mr. Pedersen, pledging to support a reconvening of the body without delay.

Visit UN News for more.

