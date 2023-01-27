Zota Healthcare appoints Dr Sujit Paul as Group CEO

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 27: Surat-based Zota Healthcare, which makes a range of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and ayurvedic medicines and is known as the pioneer of new products, ideas, services, and models, evolved from a humble beginning in 2000 to a well-established and acclaimed NSE-listed pharma company. Driven by excellence, quality, integrity, challenges and opportunities, Zota Healthcare has grown from strength to strength in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and Ayurvedic medicines across boundaries into the regulated and semi-regulated markets of Asia, Africa, Russia & Latin America. Davaindia Generic Pharmacy, a brand of Zota Healthcare, has revolutionised the Indian healthcare scenario by providing high-quality generic medicines at a very low cost. Davaindia Generic Pharmacy offers a comparative cost benefit of up to 90% on generic medicines, and significant savings on medicine costs. Since its launch at the end of 2017, Davaindia Generic Pharmacy has instituted more than 650 retail outlets with 47 lakh happy customers across the length and breadth of India and the number is growing day by day. Zota Healthcare has appointed corporate veteran Dr. Sujit Paul as the Group CEO. He will lead Zota Healthcare’s domestic and international businesses and all its brands and divisions. The appointment of Dr. Paul, who comes with a proven track record of building sustainable businesses and implementation of new ideas, is a big step in Zota Healthcare’s journey. A proven leader and part of top Management with board-level experience, Dr. Paul has been associated with top large and medium-sized companies in retail, hospitals, and health and wellness industries in a career spanning more than 24 years in organisation like Asian Paints, Bata India, Eastman Kodak, Apollo Pharmacy , Trust Chemist and Druggists, Columbia Asia Hospitals, Reliance Retail and more. “I am pleased to welcome Dr. Sujit Paul to Zota Healthcare. We have ambitious growth plans and I am confident Dr. Sujit Paul and his strategic leadership will help Zota Healthcare to take the big leap forward and reach new heights,” said Ketan Zota, Chairman, Zota Healthcare Ltd. “I am delighted to be the Group CEO of Zota Healthcare Ltd. I am impressed by the vision of the promoters to make healthcare affordable for all,” said Dr. Paul, adding his vision is to help Davaindia establish a presence in every village, town, district, city and state and scale up Zota Healthcare as an International brand along with creating an employee friendly Global organisation of Pride. Zota Healthcare has carved out a niche for itself in the pharma industry with its vast range of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and ayurvedic medicines in India and overseas. Its initiative Davaindia is the largest private generic pharmacy retail chain in India with more than 650 outlets. Davaindia stores sell more than 2,000 products including generic medicines to treat acute and chronic ailments in addition to health & wellness products, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, protein supplements, ayurvedic, and surgical products at affordable prices. Cobranded products exclusively available at Davaindia stores make high-quality premium cosmetic products available and affordable for all. There is scope for an exponential move in India as awareness about generic medicine and its benefits is close to 2 to 3 per cent currently but is expected to cross 10% in coming years. The format of Davaindia has been well-appraised by retail partners as its being a win-win format for the company and the store owners. Davaindia’s vision to is grow at lightning speed, where again the rich experience of Dr Paul will navigate and guide the team to manoeuvre and move forward. His vision is to give a 360-degree holistic approach to Healthcare in India, by ensuring that affordable Healthcare reaches to every single household till the last house of the village and taluks, at the same time to scale up Brand Zota to International market and create a robust strong foothold along with creating one of the Best Organisation to work for.

