BJP National President Tarun Chugh and Telangana state President Bandi Sanjay participate in "Pareeksha Pe Charcha"

BJP National General Secretary and Telangana BJP State Incharge Tarun Chugh along with Telangana BJP State President and Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" 2023 at Hindu Public School, Sanath Nagar in Hyderabad. "Pareeksha Pe Charcha" is an initiative where the Prime Minister interacts with students, teachers and parents from across the country and shares valuable tips on how to take board and entrance exams in a relaxed and stress-free manner.

Addressing the students, BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh said, "You have heard the essence of life from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He works for 19 hours a day and sometimes for 20 hours. You can never find him sad or lazy despite all this. He is always energetic. Even at night after travelling from various countries, he is not tired. He said today when you understand your work and think of it as a mission, it never makes you tired. When we make it a burden, it makes you tired." "The Prime Minister has given you many mantras to become successful including hardworking and smartly hard working. It would be best if you took inspiration from home and even your language. Don't take the stress. Prime Minister's Pareeksha pe charcha will be a turning point in your life. Let us try to walk in the way shown by Prime Minister to take the country forward. Pareeksha pe charcha is a learning opportunity to update ourselves. You have taken this opportunity and so have we and it will be helpful and inspirational for us all, " the BJP national secretary added.

Telangana BJP State President Bandi Sanjay addressing the students said, "Our dear Narendra Modi has organised Pareksha pe charcha to relieve students' tension. We are organising Pareksha pe charcha in around 600 schools in Telangana today. We also organised painting and art competitions for which Telangana had the second-highest number of participants. Our Prime Ministers know the troubles students go through during exams. But no Prime Ministers before have thought about these students. But today our Prime Minister has organised this program to reduce the tension of students during exams." "The school management will have the most tension during exam results as they want ranks. There are some corporate schools which start showing '1,1,1,2,2,2,3,3,3' from the next day of the results. All those are waste. They select 100 students who learn well and put them in a room. There are not shown the light of day. They say that if needed we'll give everything for free but the children are not shown even to the parents. On the day of the exam, papers are leaked to these students. Do we need those ranks? We need an education that is useful to society. We should not compete with others," added Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay.

Bandi Sanjay further said, "We should compete with ourselves. If we compete with others, our minds will be completely concentrated on them. Modi said that we should examine what we import from other countries, create them here and start exporting them. Today we are supplying the vaccine made here to foreign countries. We used to buy mobiles and weapons from other countries but now we are exporting them. Parents should not put pressure on their children to get ranks. The teachers are great people. Despite having their own children, they come to the school early in the morning and work till late. He further stated that the teachers feel happier when the students they teach achieve ranks. The children should learn to respect elders and greet them by saying 'Jai sri ram' or 'Hari om'. (ANI)

