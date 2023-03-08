Left Menu

Punjab: 24-yr-old-NRI killed in clash; kin allege murder

"A case has been registered and the accused has been identified as Niranjan Singh. The deceased is a Permanent Resident (PR) of Canada & had come to India in February," SSP Mohali

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 07:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 07:20 IST
Punjab: 24-yr-old-NRI killed in clash; kin allege murder
SSP Mohali on a 24 year old Sikh killed in clashes in Mohali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A permanent resident of Canada who had come to India in February earlier this year allegedly died during a scuffle with miscreants here in Mohali, police officials said on Tuesday, adding that the accused has been identified as Niranjan Singh. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Singh (24), a resident of Gazikot Village in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

SSP Mohali said, "The deceased Pradeep Singh had worn the dress code of Nihangs at the time of the incident. So far he has not been found linked to any Nihang group". Officials said they were examining all the viral videos of the incident.

"I appeal to people not to believe any rumours. Further probe is underway," he informed. The police official said they got information on Tuesday around 10.30 pm that a boy named Pradeep Singh died during a scuffle.

"A case has been registered and the accused has been identified as Niranjan Singh. The deceased is a Permanent Resident (PR) of Canada & had come to India in February," SSP Mohali According to the information, the deceased had come to his village a few months back and was his parent's only child.

The family members of the deceased alleged that Pradeep was killed by goons on his way to Mohali. "He saw a few hooligans playing inappropriate songs in a car in full public view. He tried to reason out with them. But they attacked him and he died on the spot," family members of the deceased alleged.

"Strict action should be taken against perpetrators," they demanded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

