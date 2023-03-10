Left Menu

Telangana: Man stabbed to death outside residence, police starts probe

Kin of the deceased have alleged foul play and claimed that Pawan was in a relationship with a Muslim girl.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 09:56 IST
Police personnel investigating Pawan's death (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was allegedly stabbed to death by two persons outside his residence in Shaheen Nagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Friday. D Pawan, a resident of Nagarkurnool district was allegedly killed by two persons, on Thursday at midnight.

"A murder was reported in Shaheen Nagar at around 12 am. Pawan [the deceased] came out of the house to use washroom at midnight. Suddenly his family members, who were awake, heard him shouting and they rushed out of the house to found Pawan lying in a pool of blood," Ch Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Maheswaram said, adding that his family members saw two people fleeing the spot. Pawan was immediately rushed to the Osmania Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, the police personnel said.

However, the kin of the deceased have alleged foul play and claimed that Pawan was in a relationship with a Muslim girl. The police's investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

