Millet is gateway to prosperity of small farmers, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that "Shree Anna" (Millets) means gateway to the prosperity of small farmers. During the inauguration of the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in Pusa, New Delhi, Modi said, "Millets are now known as 'Shree Anna'. It's not confined to just food or agriculture. Shree Anna is now becoming a medium of complete development in India. Shree Anna (Millets) means gateway to the prosperity of small farmers."

He added, "To make Shree Anna a global movement, we have worked relentlessly. In 2018, we declared millets as nutri-cereals. To achieve this, we made farmers aware and generated interest in the market." He further said that being climate resilient is the strength of millet.

"Millets can be easily produced even in very adverse climatic conditions. Its production also requires relatively less water, due to which it becomes a favourite crop for places with a water crisis," he further added. Modi further said, "Be it LIFE mission, or achieving climate action goals ahead of time, India leads the efforts for a sustainable planet."

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi said that India's Millet Mission will become a blessing for 2.5 crore marginal farmers. After independence, this is for the first time that a government is paying attention to the needs of millet-producing farmers, he added. He further said, "India's Millet Mission will become a blessing for 2.5 crore marginal farmers. After independence, this is for the first time that a government is paying attention to the needs of millet-producing farmers."

He further added, "In India, millets are primarily grown in 12-13 states. However, in these states, the domestic consumption per person was not more than 2-3 kgs per month. Today, it has increased to 14 kg per month." He stated that events like the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference are not only important for the global good but also a symbol of India's increasing responsibility for global good.

"When we take a resolution forward, the responsibility of taking it to perfection is equally important. I am happy that today when the world is celebrating 'International Millet Year', India is leading this campaign," he further said. He added that it is a matter of great honour for the country that after India's proposal and efforts, the United Nations declared 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets'. More than 75 lakh farmers of India are virtually present with us in this ceremony today, which shows its importance, he further added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi released a postal stamp and unveiled the official coin of the International Year of Millets 2023 at the Global Millets Conference in Pusa, New Delhi. (ANI)

