Teachers' recruitment scam: CBI files fresh FIR into irregularities by West Bengal Board of Primary Education

The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in government-run schools being probed by the CBI.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 08:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh FIR into the allegation of irregularities in the recruitment of primary school teachers by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE). The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in government-run schools being probed by the CBI.

More details about the FIR are awaited. In October last year, ED arrested Trinamool Congress MLA, and Ex-President of WBBPE Manik Bhattacharya in connection to the teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal, due to his active and direct involvement in the offence of money laundering and his continuous non-cooperation towards the investigation.

In December last year, ED had provisionally attached movable properties worth Rs 8 crore belonging to Manik Bhattacharya and his family members. The probe agency also seized cash of over Rs 49.80 crore, gold and jewellery worth Rs 5.08 crore and attached properties worth Rs 56.15 crore in connection to the case. The total seizure and attachment after the action stands at Rs 111 crore. ED also filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against six accused persons and entities in the Teachers' Recruitment Scam in West Bengal before the Special Court (PMLA) in Kolkata.

The accused included TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya; his wife -- Satarupa Bhattacharya; his son -- Souvik Bhattacharya, who is the former President of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, and Tapas Kumar Mondal, who is the owner of a teacher training centre, and others. The two companies named in the charge sheet are Acuere Consultancy Services and Educlasses Online.

Further investigation is underway in the case, the agency said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

