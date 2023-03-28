U.S. sanctions two Lebanese nationals accused of links to Syria drug trafficking

The United States Treasury on Tuesday sanctioned two Lebanese nationals accused of links to the trafficking of captagon, an amphetamine, from neighbouring war-ravaged Syria.

The Treasury blacklisted Noah Zaitar, who faces dozens of arrest warrants in Lebanon, and Hassan Daqqou, who was arrested in Lebanon in 2021 on charges of trafficking captagon to the Gulf.

