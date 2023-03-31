Left Menu

Larsen & Toubro bags multiple EPC projects in domestic market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 12:20 IST
Larsen & Toubro bags multiple EPC projects in domestic market
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced bagging multiple 'significant' contracts in the domestic market.

L&T in a statement said that its power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business has secured multiple significant domestic EPC (engineering procurement and construction) orders. According to L&T's classification, significant orders are worth the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The PT&D business has secured orders to establish 765kV and 400kV gas-insulated substations to serve as pooling substations at the RE zone of Khavda Renewable Energy park in Gujarat's Kutch region. Large renewable energy (RE) zones are being developed that house several solar and wind projects from various developers in contiguous land parcels, the company said adding power generated from such individual projects is collected at pooling substations, located in the vicinity, and then re-distributed to intra-state and inter-state transmission networks.

The PT&D business has bagged another order to establish 765kV gas-insulated and air-insulated substation bays at the pooling and remote end substations at the upcoming RE zone in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The combined scope of these substation packages includes more than 7 km of gas-insulated bus ducts, bus reactors and protection & automation systems.

Further, the PT&D business has also bagged orders to develop distribution infrastructure in two circles of Rajasthan's prominent distribution company.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services operating in over 50 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States
4
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023