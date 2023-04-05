Left Menu

ChopServe celebrates 5 years of revolutionising meat retailing in India!

Bengaluru-based D2C food-tech startup recently opened its 70th store in India, following stores in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Trivandrum, Madurai, Coimbatore and Goa~ ~ChopServe works directly with fishermen and farmers across India to offer fresh, clean meat at great prices~ ~ChopServe has also launched its Whatsapp Bot for easy ordering and home delivery within 90 minutes~ Bengaluru, 31th March 2023: Bengaluru-based end-to-end meat and seafood retail and supply chain startup - ChopServe celebrates 5 years of operations today! In the last five years, ChopServe has revolutionized meat retailing in India by working directly with fishermen and farmers across India to ensure the freshness and quality of the products offered to customers at great prices. Riding high on its success, the startup recently opened its 70th store in India, following stores and tie-ups with major supermarkets in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Trivandrum, Madurai, Coimbatore and Goa, to name a few. Speaking on occasion, Mr Karthik Regunathan, Co-Founder, ChopServe, says, “We started ChopServe to deliver an experience that revolves around the love for meat, coupled with the trust, transparency and hygiene that it deserves. We deliver only what we'd take home ourselves, and we are very grateful for the response we've received in the last five years. Currently, we serve over 50,000 customers a month, and it's a pleasure to be the chosen partner of our customers for such an extremely personal and intimate routine. Our customers come back to us primarily owing to the quality and hygiene, the price, and the level of customisation that we offer.” ChopServe employs a pool of 200+ trained, expert butchers to deliver a highly customised meat-buying experience. To ensure an inventory of high-quality products and cuts through an army of highly trained butchers, the company has established The ChopServe Butcher Academy to train individuals in the craft of meat processing. Mr Sankar S, Co-Founder, ChopServe, elaborates– “The ChopServe Butcher Academy is a matter of pride for us and for all our meat processors who graduate from the academy. Butchery is a highly skilled art form that has a big impact on the finished product. We train our butchers on safety, hygiene, quality and waste reduction. Our students also go through an intense training programme before they are sent to our stores, especially for seafood, which is a skill-intensive category of meat, to handle it the way it deserves to be handled.” To further ease the process of buying meat and seafood, ChopServe has now launched its WhatsApp Bot. With ChopServe Whatsapp Bot, customers have their favourite meat store on their mobile phones! Meat lovers can order directly via WhatsApp chat, pay with ease, and get their favourite cuts delivered to their homes within 90 minutes. Ordering via the ChopServe WhatsApp Bot is like ordering from any food delivery app, just easier! The ChopServe WhatsApp Bot number is 8050328001 About Chopserve ChopServe is an omnichannel meat & seafood retail chain operating in multiple geographies. Founded, in 2018, by three IIM Lucknow batch mates, ChopServe was formed with a vision of providing the best quality seafood and meat to consumers across the country.

