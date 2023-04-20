Left Menu

Schneider Electric announces Rs 140-cr manufacturing unit in Bengal

The nine-acre facility, which is expected to be completed by February 2024 and the operation will begin in the second quarter of the following year, will be used to accelerate the manufacturing of products such as vacuum interrupters and power systems vertical, the company said in a statement.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 20:46 IST
Schneider Electric announces Rs 140-cr manufacturing unit in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and next-gen automation, is building a manufacturing plant worth Rs 140 crore in West Bengal, an official said on Thursday.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held during the day at Prospace Industrial Park at Dankuni in Hooghly district for the company's second factory in the state. The nine-acre facility, which is expected to be completed by February 2024 and the operation will begin in the second quarter of the following year, will be used to accelerate the manufacturing of products such as vacuum interrupters and power systems vertical, the company said in a statement. The first factory in West Bengal was established in Salt Lake in 1989.

“The upcoming factory in Kolkata is aimed at accelerating our commitment to ‘Make in India’. We will be investing approximately Rs 140 crore for setting up this new facility which will enable economic development and job creation in the state,” Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd MD & CEO (designate) Deepak Sharma said.

The company has 30 factories in India and five more are in different stages of construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
2
FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

 Global
3
Government determined to build a local steel sector

Government determined to build a local steel sector

South Africa
4
J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM goes viral

J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023