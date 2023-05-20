Left Menu

4th National Water Awards: MP tops in 'Best State category', Odisha bags second place

According to sources, Madhya Pradesh won the top place in the 'Best State' category, followed by Odisha which secured the 2nd position while Andhra Pradesh and Bihar were announced as joint winners for the 3rd position, sources said.

4th National Water Awards: MP tops in 'Best State category', Odisha bags second place
Madhya Pradesh has secured first place among the states in the 4th National Water Awards-2022, official sources said on Saturday.

In the Best District category, Ganjam, Odisha has been awarded first prize, followed by Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, and Adilabad, Telangana, they added. "Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar is likely to confer the awards next month," sources said.

According to sources, 41 winners including joint winners have been selected for the 4th National Water Awards, 2022, covering 11 categories - 'Best State', 'Best District', 'Best Village Panchayat', 'Best Urban Local Body', 'Best School', 'Best Media', 'Best Institution for campus usage', 'Best water user association', 'Best Industry', 'Best Industry for CSR activities', and 'Best NGO'. The first National Water Award was launched by the Jal Shakti Ministry in 2018. National Water Awards have provided a good opportunity for start-ups as well as leading organizations to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to adopt the best water resources management practices in India.

To encourage and recognize individuals and organizations doing exemplary work in the field of water resources management, the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti is giving 57 awards to States, Organizations, Individuals, etc in 11 different categories - Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best Media (Print & Electronic), Best School, Best Institution/RWA/Religious organization for Campus usage, Best Industry, Best NGO, Best Water User Association and Best Industry for CSR Activity. Some of these categories have sub-categories for different zones of the country. The award winners in different categories will be given a citation, trophy and cash prize. (ANI)

