Drone crashes into southern Russian oil refinery -RIA cites local officials

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-05-2023 12:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 12:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A drone crashed into the Ilsky oil refinery in southern Russia's Krasnodar region on Wednesday, causing no casualties or damage to infrastructure, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing local officials.

Russian officials have previously reported drone strikes on the Ilsky refinery, which is located across the Azov Sea from Ukraine. On Tuesday, Russia blamed Ukraine for a wave of attempted drone strikes on Moscow.

