Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication which is used to treat primary biliary cholangitis.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Obeticholic Acid tablets (5 mg and 10 mg), the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

The company's product is a generic equivalent of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc's Ocaliva tablets, it added.

The product will be manufactured at the company's Nagpur-based manufacturing facility, Lupin said. As per IQVIA MAT March 2023 sales data, Obeticholic Acid tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 262 million in the US. Shares of Lupin ended 0.11 per cent at Rs 804.55 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

