Left Menu

EU climate chief is concerned over the expansion of the coal industry in China

The European Unions climate chief on Monday expressed concern over the expansion of Chinas coal industry, with the building of new coal-fired plants.At a conference in Beijing, Frans Timmermans said that while China is forging ahead with plans to expand its use of renewable resources such as wind and solar energy, the country has also been constructing an ever-growing number of coal-fired plants in the past few years.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-07-2023 07:42 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 07:42 IST
EU climate chief is concerned over the expansion of the coal industry in China

The European Union's climate chief on Monday expressed concern over the expansion of China's coal industry, with the building of new coal-fired plants.

At a conference in Beijing, Frans Timmermans said that while China is forging ahead with plans to expand its use of renewable resources such as wind and solar energy, the country has also been constructing an ever-growing number of coal-fired plants in the past few years. "And that seems to be in a contradiction and it is in contradiction," said Timmermans. "But at the same time, I do understand the anxiety caused by potential blackouts." China is the world's biggest and fastest-growing producer of renewable energy. It aims to turn one-third of its total power supply renewable by 2025.

As more cities are experiencing sweltering temperatures this summer, the country may face power shortages and challenges to electricity grids, similar to what happened last year. At the same time, water shortages have led to reductions in hydropower generation. China's climate envoy Xie Zhenhua attended the conference and presented a commemorative plate to Timmermans, who is on a two-day visit to China for the EU-China High-level Environment and Climate Dialogue.

Official plans called for boosting coal production capacity by 300 million tons last year, at least the third consecutive year of growth. Although China is one of the biggest investors in wind and solar, anxious leaders called for more coal-fired power after economic growth plunged and shortages caused blackouts and factory shutdowns. Russia's attack on Ukraine added to the anxiety that foreign oil and coal supplies might be disrupted. China is the top producer and consumer of coal. Global trends hinge on what Beijing does.

The Communist Party has rejected binding emissions commitments, citing its economic development needs. Beijing has avoided joining governments that promised to phase out the use of coal-fired power.

China has said carbon emissions will peak by 2030 and the country will become carbon neutral by 2060 by planting trees and through other offsets. Some European and American officials have called on China to adopt more ambitious targets. China accounts for 26.1 per cent of global emissions, more than double the U.S. share of 12.8 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
4
BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh crore

BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh cro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023